Halle Berry topless for the “Catwoman” anniversary
Although her superheroine film went down a storm at the box office, Halle Berry is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Catwoman".
The Oscar winner shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram account in which she poses in just her panties and a mask - while covering her bare breasts with two cute black kittens.
She wrote: "Still ... Meow! 20 years ago today I had the honor of bringing this iconic title character to life. She will always be in my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN."
Torn apart by critics
When "Catwoman" came out in 2004, the movie was torn apart by critics. Berry, who had won the Oscar two years earlier and received a record fee of 14 million dollars, was even disparaged as "about as sexy as a hairball choked out".
The actress won the "Golden Raspberry Award" for worst actress and made headlines because she even accepted the anti-award in person. In the end, the film only grossed 84 million dollars - on a budget of 100 million dollars.
"Flop" now a classic
The interesting thing is that over the last decade, "Flop" has become a classic for fans and has long since made a huge profit for the production thanks to streaming.
The two kittens in her photos came to the Hollywood beauty: "The Black Beautys were suddenly in my garden looking for their mother. I gave them a home and am always grateful for that."
