Father and son (4) thrown out of plane before take-off

On Monday evening, an incident occurred on board a Wizz Air aircraft at Memmingen Airport shortly before take-off for the Albanian capital Tirana at 18:25.

According to the police, a 33-year-old Albanian citizen got into an argument with the crew, which was triggered by the long waiting time and the high temperatures on the plane. The passenger, a father of a four-year-old son, vehemently asked the crew to open the doors of the plane as it was too hot for his son.