Ofner: “It doesn’t make sense the way it is now”

"Of course I'm going to take the Olympics with me, I'm really looking forward to it," said Ofner after his three-set first-round exit in Kitzbühel against Lukas Neumayer from Salzburg. As was the case a few years ago, Ofner is currently only able to play while taking painkillers, and in addition to the left heel, which is mainly affected, the right heel is now also very overloaded due to evasive movements. "As it is at the moment, it doesn't look so good. I have to see if I can get it under control somehow, because I can't keep playing at this level."