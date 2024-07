Goal festival! Ex-Rapidler annoys Haaland and Co.

In the US city of Chapel Hill in the state of North Carolina, the spectators saw a lively test match. Nicolas Kühn in particular, who moved from Rapid to the British Isles for 3.5 million euros in the winter, turned on the heat. He escaped the City defense twice and scored dryly. Shortly before the break, the 24-year-old right winger also shone with a remarkable assist with the outside of his foot. Celtic already led 3:1 at half-time thanks to Kühn.