Hot lead: This could be the new Prass club!

Alexander Prass was not present at the test against FC Porto, as the European Championship starter has only been back in team training since Monday. Also missing: Otar Kiteishvili, who suffered a muscle injury at the EURO and is still completing rehabilitation sessions. "He has nothing serious, Otar will start light training at the end of this week," says sporting director Andreas Schicker, who is probably approaching the home straight with the Prass transfer. Sturm is in very concrete negotiations with one club, but now a second club is also intensively courting the Sturm jewel.