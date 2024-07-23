"Devastated"
Video scandal: Olympic champion not taking part in Paris
Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has canceled her participation in the Summer Games in Paris because she is under investigation by the International Equestrian Federation FEI.
The British rider cited misconduct from 2020 during a training session as the reason, which can be seen on a video that has emerged. The 39-year-old was remorseful and pledged her full cooperation with the investigation.
"A video has surfaced from four years ago showing me making a misjudgment during a coaching session," Dujardin said in a statement on Tuesday, without elaborating on what happened, adding: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my students, but there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."
Regret for her actions
Due to the understandable initiation of the FEI investigation, she has decided to withdraw from all competitions - including the Olympic Games - until the end of the investigation. "I will cooperate fully with the FEI and the British FA in their investigations and will make no further comment until the process is complete." Dujardin also said she "sincerely" regretted her actions and was "devastated" that she had let down the team, fans and sponsors.
Dujardin is the most successful British woman at the Olympic Games with six medals, including the individual titles in 2012 and 2016, together with cyclist Laura Kenny.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
