Video scandal: Olympic champion not taking part in Paris

Regret for her actions

Due to the understandable initiation of the FEI investigation, she has decided to withdraw from all competitions - including the Olympic Games - until the end of the investigation. "I will cooperate fully with the FEI and the British FA in their investigations and will make no further comment until the process is complete." Dujardin also said she "sincerely" regretted her actions and was "devastated" that she had let down the team, fans and sponsors.