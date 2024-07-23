Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Devastated"

Video scandal: Olympic champion not taking part in Paris

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 18:23

Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has canceled her participation in the Summer Games in Paris because she is under investigation by the International Equestrian Federation FEI.

comment0 Kommentare

The British rider cited misconduct from 2020 during a training session as the reason, which can be seen on a video that has emerged. The 39-year-old was remorseful and pledged her full cooperation with the investigation.

"A video has surfaced from four years ago showing me making a misjudgment during a coaching session," Dujardin said in a statement on Tuesday, without elaborating on what happened, adding: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my students, but there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

Regret for her actions
Due to the understandable initiation of the FEI investigation, she has decided to withdraw from all competitions - including the Olympic Games - until the end of the investigation. "I will cooperate fully with the FEI and the British FA in their investigations and will make no further comment until the process is complete." Dujardin also said she "sincerely" regretted her actions and was "devastated" that she had let down the team, fans and sponsors.

Dujardin is the most successful British woman at the Olympic Games with six medals, including the individual titles in 2012 and 2016, together with cyclist Laura Kenny.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf