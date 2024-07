Jungle fun ended in hospital for woman

A 21-year-old woman from the Vöcklabruck district suffered injuries of indeterminate severity during a company outing. The woman was with other employees at Gleinkersee in Roßleithen and wanted to jump into the lake with a swinging rope. While swinging, however, she could no longer hold on to the rope and fell backwards from two to three meters onto a rootstock at the edge of the shore. The injured woman was flown to Wels Hospital by rescue helicopter.