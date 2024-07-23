The economic skies are clearing only slightly

Looking to the future

This is also reflected in the detailed results: Seven out of ten companies surveyed rate the current business situation just as poorly as in the previous quarter, as do one in two with regard to orders on hand and foreign orders. At 57%, more than half of respondents also rate the earnings situation as just as bad as in the previous quarter. The view of the future is also characterized by pessimism: Nine out of ten respondents see the business and earnings situation remaining unchanged in six months' time, as do production activity and production capacities in three months' time. Only 18% of the companies surveyed expect sales prices to rise in three months' time.