Tyrolean trio aims for gold at WorldSkills
Three young Tyroleans want to win gold medals at the WorldSkills in France. The event will take place from September 10 to 15. The representatives in the Chamber of Commerce are also optimistic.
The figures are impressive: 250,000 spectators, 1,600 participants from 65 countries and 59 trades that will be presented. After the Olympic Games, France will once again host competitions in the fall. The so-called WorldSkills will take place in Lyon from September 10 to 15.
Three young Tyroleans will also be competing for the gold medal.
Our trio is a role model, showing young people that vocational training, determination and hard work are the keys to success.
David Narr
Good medal tally in recent years
Stefan Moser (working at Novartis in Kundl) is competing in the chemical laboratory technician category, while Benjamin Laiminger and Thomas Sojer (both working at "Der Gärtner Laiminger" in Hopfgarten) are aiming for the top of the podium in the garden design category. The trio have been preparing for months under the guidance of their own coaches.
If things go as well as in previous years, the chances of a medal are good. The mirror looks like this: Nine gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals are to the credit of the Tyroleans at WorldSkills.
Taking part in such prestigious competitions is a fantastic opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage.
Franz Jirka
"Our trio is a role model for young people"
WK Skilled Crafts Coordinator David Narr and Franz Jirka, WK Division Chairman for Trade and Crafts, are also optimistic that the trio will be successful. "Our trio is a role model that shows young people that vocational training, determination and hard work are the keys to success," says Narr.
Jirka adds: "Taking part in such prestigious competitions provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase skills on an international stage."
