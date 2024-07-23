Tyrolean trio aims for gold at WorldSkills

Good medal tally in recent years

Stefan Moser (working at Novartis in Kundl) is competing in the chemical laboratory technician category, while Benjamin Laiminger and Thomas Sojer (both working at "Der Gärtner Laiminger" in Hopfgarten) are aiming for the top of the podium in the garden design category. The trio have been preparing for months under the guidance of their own coaches.