“Joker” film, Clooney and Pitt at the film festival

New Almodóvar and "Joker" sequel

Among the films in competition for the Golden Lion is Pedro Almodóvar's new film "The Room Next Door". Spain's cult director made his first English-language film. The two Hollywood stars Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton take on the leading roles, with John Turturro, the actor known from films such as "Transformers" and "The Batman", also taking part. The film is about the experiences of a war reporter.