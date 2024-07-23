Pocher name war
Amira is boiling with rage: I’m not even divorced yet
Amira and Oliver Pocher are divorced and are fighting their war quite publicly in their respective podcasts. Recently, Olli told his ex that she should drop his name. Now the Carinthian-born singer has reacted angrily.
She explained in the new episode of her podcast "Liebes Leben", which she runs with her brother Hima Aly, that she was "boiling with rage inside".
"Every week!"
The 31-year-old, who has two children with Pocher, scolded: "Because once again the topic was brought up: my name. I don't know if there's not enough content for another podcast. It's so tedious and exhausting that this name topic keeps coming up every week. Every week: 'When are you going to give the name. I think it's the right thing for her to give the name. It's the right thing to do. When I met her, she earned 2-3 thousand euros and was called Amira Aly."
Year of separation, divorce, name issue
That's right, that's exactly what Pocher said in his last "Die Pochers! Freshly recycled" podcast with his ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden.
Amira has now clarified: "Guys, I'm not even divorced yet." She believes that you have to give things time to develop before discussing something like this at all.
The presenter is of the opinion: "The normal process is the year of separation, then comes the divorce, some divorce processes take months, but ideally that's one date and you're divorced, and then the right and logical step would be to say, do I take the name off or not?"
Separated since 2023
Comedian Oliver Pocher and his still-wife Amira announced their separation in August 2023. In a joint postcast at the time.
The two have two sons together and live in Cologne. They had been a couple since 2016 and married since 2019. Amira recently confirmed her new relationship with ProSieben presenter Christian Düren.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.