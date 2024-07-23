Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
23.07.2024 10:36

The cat is out of the bag. At the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine", Ryan finally revealed the name of his fourth and youngest child, which he has with wife Blake Lively - but not the gender.

During his speech at the David H. Koch Theater in New York, he first thanked his wife by name, "whose outfit is just stunning!" He then gushed that his whole family was there and then mentioned the names of his daughters James (9), Inez (7) and Betty (4) - before finally mentioning Olin.

Nordic boy's name
This is a Nordic boy's name. However, there is no guarantee that the 17-month-old Olin is really a boy, as the eldest daughter James also has a boy's name.

Big secret since February 2023
The baby of the "Gossip Girls" and "Deadpool" star was born on February 12, 2023. However, the celebrity parents did not reveal the name and gender of their child. Which is why fans listened very carefully to the lyrics of Taylor Swift's new album - in the hope of hearing the name. The background: In her son "Betty", Swift had listed the names of her good friend Blake's three daughters in 2020.

On the "Today" show in May, Reynolds joked: "We're always waiting for Taylor to tell us what to name our child. And I'm just saying, we're still waiting for it"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

