Closing time for good at Konditorei Hutter

September 15th is closing time for good at the well-known Konditorei Hutter in Bad Kleinkirchheim. "We're calling it a day," says Michaela Hutter. The patisserie has been tempting customers with sweet treats every day since 1968. "We have a team of seven. One employee recently retired after 40 years, and an experienced serving lady is also leaving this summer. That's too much. Young people can't replace these two, so that's the end of it," says Hutter, who also has her sights set on politics.