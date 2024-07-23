Olympic dress rehearsal
USA win thriller against world champions Germany
The US basketball team with its outstanding superstar LeBron James has celebrated a successful dress rehearsal for the Olympic Games in Paris. The star ensemble beat world champions Germany 92:88 (48:41) in a thrilling test match in London on Monday.
In front of 19,177 spectators in the O2 Arena on the Thames, US flag-bearer James was the best scorer with 20 points. The German team was led by Franz Wagner with 18 points. James showed all his class, especially in the finish of the prestigious duel. The now 39-year-old was omnipresent at both ends of the court in the final phase and was particularly unstoppable in offense. He scored all of the US team's last eleven points.
The declared favorites for Olympic gold were far more focused in London on Monday than they had been 48 hours earlier against outsiders South Sudan. Nevertheless, the Americans, who were without Kevin Durant, had to fight hard for victory. The Germans never gave up and demanded everything from their opponents right to the end. It was James who made the difference.
The Olympics do not promise to be a sure-fire success, even for the "who's who" of the NBA. US coach Steve Kerr had already noted on Saturday evening after the 101:100 win over South Sudan that the gap to the competition had narrowed.
USA start against Serbia
The Olympic tournament will be held in Lille and Paris. The USA open on Sunday (5.15 p.m.) against runners-up Serbia with NBA top star Nikola Jokic. Germany will play Japan on Saturday (1.30 pm) for the first time at the Summer Games in France.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
