USA win thriller against world champions Germany

In front of 19,177 spectators in the O2 Arena on the Thames, US flag-bearer James was the best scorer with 20 points. The German team was led by Franz Wagner with 18 points. James showed all his class, especially in the finish of the prestigious duel. The now 39-year-old was omnipresent at both ends of the court in the final phase and was particularly unstoppable in offense. He scored all of the US team's last eleven points.