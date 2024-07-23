Luan Leite
Back into the professional game via FC Pinzgau
Ex-cop Luan wants to pick up where he left off in Austria. He played a total of 87 times in the Bundesliga here. The Brazilian has fond memories of ÖFB Cup opponents Austria Vienna.
The "Krone" spoke to FC Pinzgau newcomer Luan in good German. Despite two years abroad (one year in Bulgaria, one in his home country), the Brazilian has not forgotten his language skills. "I still have to learn the dialect," smiles the new acquisition. Joao Pedro and Gabriel Messias are also two compatriots in the squad of the Western League club. The former arranged the transfer. "He asked me what my current situation was. And I wanted to come back to Austria," says Luan.
His family immediately backed the transfer: "They said that it was another chance for me and I wanted to make the most of it. It's also important to me that I can play again and be happy."
Visa for three months
The central defender had his best time in Austria. Here he played 60 games for Liefering in League Two, 81 for St. Pölten and six for Admira in the Bundesliga. "That was also a reason why I wanted to come back. I was already a professional here and everyone knows me. When people see me, it's easier than when I'm in Brazil."
He arrived in Saalfelden a week ago and is allowed to stay for three months on his tourist visa. Then the 28-year-old needs either a job - Messias works in the catering trade, for example - or a professional contract, which is his declared goal. To achieve this, he will have to prove himself in the upcoming games. The first acid test awaits on Sunday in the ÖFB Cup: Austria Vienna are the guests. "I scored a goal and two assists against St. Pölten. Maybe I can do it this time too," said the Brazilian, who would like a déjà vu with his new club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
