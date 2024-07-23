Back into the professional game via FC Pinzgau

He arrived in Saalfelden a week ago and is allowed to stay for three months on his tourist visa. Then the 28-year-old needs either a job - Messias works in the catering trade, for example - or a professional contract, which is his declared goal. To achieve this, he will have to prove himself in the upcoming games. The first acid test awaits on Sunday in the ÖFB Cup: Austria Vienna are the guests. "I scored a goal and two assists against St. Pölten. Maybe I can do it this time too," said the Brazilian, who would like a déjà vu with his new club.