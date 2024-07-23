Searching for caregivers: “There is a lack of appreciation when it comes to money”

One problem stands in the way from the point of view of public care home operators. In contrast to private operators, they are not reimbursed by the AMS for staff and course costs if their employees undertake further training, for example to become care assistants. "If we also received the AMS subsidy like the private operators, it would be much easier for us to recruit staff. There's always talk of appreciation, but it's missing when it comes to money," criticizes Ulrich Eger.