Communities at a disadvantage
Searching for caregivers: “There is a lack of appreciation when it comes to money”
How do retirement homes get more carers? Private operators have an advantage that public operators also demand. Salzburg's state councillor for social affairs now wants to look into the matter.
The number of care staff in Salzburg's retirement homes has been falling for years. Employers need to offer attractive conditions so that there are finally enough of them.
One problem stands in the way from the point of view of public care home operators. In contrast to private operators, they are not reimbursed by the AMS for staff and course costs if their employees undertake further training, for example to become care assistants. "If we also received the AMS subsidy like the private operators, it would be much easier for us to recruit staff. There's always talk of appreciation, but it's missing when it comes to money," criticizes Ulrich Eger.
The director of the retirement home in Zell am See is chairman of the "SHS" platform of retirement home directors in Salzburg. He has been calling for support from the Department of Social Affairs for years. From the employees' point of view, a full salary during training would definitely help, says Eger. Only some municipalities can and want to pay this out of their own pockets.
FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny says he is looking into whether the state will take action on the matter - and suggest a change at federal level. Municipalities could also outsource their homes and run them privately.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
