Hollywood icon Sandra Bullock turns 60

Theater since high school

Bullock was already acting at high school and then went on to study acting. Her first theater roles in New York were followed by small appearances in film and television. In 1993, she caught the eye as a policewoman alongside Sylvester Stallone in the science fiction film "Demolition Man". Her first major cinema role came in 1994 with co-star Keanu Reeves in the action hit "Speed". This was followed by other hits such as the love story "While You Were Sleeping..." (1995) and the film adaptation of the John Grisham novel "The Jury" (1996). In "Miss Undercover" (2000), Bullock shone as a policewoman who goes undercover to investigate a beauty pageant. In "Herself is the Bride" (2009), she was the bitchy boss who treats her secretary (Ryan Reynolds) badly before falling in love with him.