Scurrilous action
Prigozhin statue was given a dildo
In St. Petersburg, unknown persons have damaged the statue of the deceased mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Among other things, a dildo was forced into her hand, as a photo on Platform X shows.
There is also white paint on the sculpture's chest and face. Unknown persons are believed to be behind the action. Prigozhin's monument was unveiled in St. Petersburg just three weeks ago. Behind the statue is a memorial plaque with the life dates of the leader of the Russian private army Group Wagner (1961 to 2023).
Here you can see the photograph of the damaged statue.
The reactions under the photo on Platform X are predominantly positive. One user commented, for example, that Prigozhin now looks much better. Another said "beautiful work of art" and that it looked as if SpongeBob SquarePants had been at the party. Russians are always building monuments to idiots, wrote another.
Former Putin friend
Prigozhin got to know the future Russian President Vladimir Putin as a chef in the 1990s. Since 2014, he has been the head of the private army Group Wagner, which is active in several African countries and ultimately also took part in the attack on Ukraine. However, Prigozhin was vocal in his criticism of how the war was conducted; his own army was and is accused of numerous war crimes.
He came into conflict with the Russian Ministry of Defense and called for an uprising on 23 June 2023. Under his leadership, his troops marched towards Moscow, took over military facilities without a fight, but broke off the uprising the very next day after negotiations.
Two months later, Prigozhin, military leader Dmitry Utkin and other members of the Wagner group were killed in a plane crash in central Russia. The circumstances have still not been clarified. Prigozhin was previously thought to be in Belarus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.