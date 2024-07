Frequent alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer

4.1 percent of illnesses caused by alcohol

Conversely, frequent alcohol consumption is associated with a higher risk of numerous cancers. "Alcohol consumption is associated with many diseases and damage, for example with various forms of cancer: Cancers of the mouth, larynx, esophagus, liver, colon and breast. The disease burden of alcohol-associated cancer is substantial and accounted for 4.1 percent of all cancers worldwide in 2020," write Michael Schwarzinger from the University Hospital in Bordeaux and his team.