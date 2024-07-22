Winners and losers
Changing of the guard in the Bulls’ attack
The preparations for runners-up Salzburg are over. On Friday, the Bulls will play their first competitive match of the new season in the ÖFB Cup at Dornbirn. The "Krone" knows the winners and losers of the past few weeks in coach Pep Lijnders' team.
The first competitive match week of the new season begins with a day off for Salzburg's footballers. Training is scheduled for tomorrow, then it's down to business on Friday. The "Krone" knows the big winners and losers of the preparations.
A changing of the guard is emerging in the Bulls' attack. Last year, they usually played with two strikers and one of them was almost always Roko Simic or Petar Ratkov. That will change, as both are currently some way off the starting eleven. In Adam Daghim and Dorgeles Nene, two other attacking players have played their way into the limelight - the duo impresses with their pace and carefree attitude. And they also work well together with Karim Konate. "Our attacking line works well together," praised Pep Lijnders.
Morgalla is back
Another winner from the preparations is Nicolas Capaldo. The Argentinian, who struggled with a knee injury last season, has regained his regular place. The moral winner is Leo Morgalla, who is back on the pitch following his heart muscle inflammation.
Another loser alongside Simic and Ratkov is Lucas Gourna-Douath. The record-breaking transfer has often been a little under the weather recently and will have to take a back seat for the time being.
