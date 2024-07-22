Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Winners and losers

Changing of the guard in the Bulls’ attack

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 12:00

The preparations for runners-up Salzburg are over. On Friday, the Bulls will play their first competitive match of the new season in the ÖFB Cup at Dornbirn. The "Krone" knows the winners and losers of the past few weeks in coach Pep Lijnders' team.

comment0 Kommentare

The first competitive match week of the new season begins with a day off for Salzburg's footballers. Training is scheduled for tomorrow, then it's down to business on Friday. The "Krone" knows the big winners and losers of the preparations. 

One "winner": Daghim. (Bild: GEPA pictures/David Geieregger)
One "winner": Daghim.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/David Geieregger)

A changing of the guard is emerging in the Bulls' attack. Last year, they usually played with two strikers and one of them was almost always Roko Simic or Petar Ratkov. That will change, as both are currently some way off the starting eleven. In Adam Daghim and Dorgeles Nene, two other attacking players have played their way into the limelight - the duo impresses with their pace and carefree attitude. And they also work well together with Karim Konate. "Our attacking line works well together," praised Pep Lijnders.

Morgalla is back
Another winner from the preparations is Nicolas Capaldo. The Argentinian, who struggled with a knee injury last season, has regained his regular place. The moral winner is Leo Morgalla, who is back on the pitch following his heart muscle inflammation.

Another loser alongside Simic and Ratkov is Lucas Gourna-Douath. The record-breaking transfer has often been a little under the weather recently and will have to take a back seat for the time being.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf