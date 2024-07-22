Changing of the guard in the Bulls’ attack

A changing of the guard is emerging in the Bulls' attack. Last year, they usually played with two strikers and one of them was almost always Roko Simic or Petar Ratkov. That will change, as both are currently some way off the starting eleven. In Adam Daghim and Dorgeles Nene, two other attacking players have played their way into the limelight - the duo impresses with their pace and carefree attitude. And they also work well together with Karim Konate. "Our attacking line works well together," praised Pep Lijnders.