The bad reputation of his bosses in the racing team, Mauro Gianetti and Maxtin Fernandez, which is sponsored with a lot of money from the United Arab Emirates, does not help to build trust either. It is undisputed that Pogacar was not only able to rely on his own strength at the Tour, but also on the strength of his teammates. Team UAE Emirates always had the race under control with several top-class noble helpers and prepared the attacks of their highly paid captain perfectly. The fact that two of them finished in the top six of the Tour despite all the work for Pogacar speaks volumes.