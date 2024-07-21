Austria club rejoices
Club World Champions after a dramatic final battle
10 red-white-red fists for a hallelujah! When Vöcklabruck seemed to be on the road to victory in the final of the Club World Championships in Mannheim with a 2-0 lead against TSV Pfungstadt, the German fistballers began to win set after set in the best-of-7 final, leading 3-2. Nevertheless, Austria's champions were jubilant in the end.
The Club World Championships in Germany had been the red-white-red fistball dominator's ultimate goal for the season - and on the final day it turned into a huge celebration. Before that, however, there were incredible ups and downs.
An unbelievable up and down
The Union Tigers Vöcklabruck had won the first two sets with a commanding 11:7 and 11:6, although TSV Pungstadt had been favored before the final. But the Upper Austrian players reminded us of a rubber wall with their defensive skills and a wrecking ball with their offensive fists. Sensational!
But then . . . ?
I have no idea!
The only fact is that Austria's champions then collapsed, temporarily seeing nothing but stars. The Germans won the third set 11:4, with the fourth they equalized to 2:2. The Upper Austrian club led the fifth set 1:0, but lost 7:11.
Heroic comeback
The dream of the title seemed to melt like ice under the Mannheim sun. But they were wrong! Vöcklabruck came back sensationally, clearly winning the sixth set and already leading 8:2 in the seventh and deciding set. This meant that they were only three points short of the title. But then: 8:3, 8:4, 8:5, 8:6, 8:7, 9:7, 10:7, 10:8, 10:9, 10:0, 10:10, 10:11 . .
Cheers after 2:06 minutes
What a dramatic final battle!
Which the OÖ-Klub then ended after 2:06 minutes with the 14:12! Vöcklabruck are now Club World Champions and have achieved their dreams!
