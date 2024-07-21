Vorteilswelt
Royal style icons

Princess Elisabeth inspired by her colleague Kate

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 14:29

On Belgium's National Day, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, attracted everyone's attention. Apparently, she took some inspiration from her English colleague, Princess Kate, Princess of Wales. 

The 22-year-old heir to the throne attended the service in a bright pink dress by Safiyaa, which perfectly accentuated her toned figure. The figure-hugging shift dress with attached cape sleeves was a stunning choice and made a fashion statement.

A fashion role model for young women
Princess Elisabeth is already considered a style icon and role model for young women her age. She always has a knack for choosing outfits to suit the occasion. The color pink made her shine and be unmissable. 

Princess Elisabeth has hooked up with her brother Prince Emmanuel.
Princess Elisabeth has hooked up with her brother Prince Emmanuel.
(Bild: Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Princess Elisabeth "Pretty in Pink"
Princess Elisabeth "Pretty in Pink"
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press )

Inspired by Kate?
The question arises as to whether Princess Elisabeth takes her fashion inspiration from Princess Kate of Great Britain. Kate is also known for her preference for the elegant, figure-hugging dresses by Safiyaa. At her celebrated appearance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, her second public appearance since her cancer was announced, Kate wore a purple crepe midi dress by the brand and earned much admiration.

Princess Kate at Wimbledon
Princess Kate at Wimbledon
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)
Princess Kate at Wimbledon
Princess Kate at Wimbledon
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Mosa‘ab Elshamy / AP )

Two years in the USA
While Princess Kate continues to recover from her cancer with her family in the UK and will make few appearances, the Belgian heir to the throne Elisabeth will probably also be seen a little less from the fall. 

She is currently packing her bags to continue her education in the USA and study at Harvard University in Boston at the start of the new academic year. According to the royal family, the princess passed the entrance exams for a Master's degree in Public Policy with flying colors.

History and politics
The two-year course will complete her academic education after completing her bachelor's degree in history and politics at Oxford University, it was reported.

Before studying in the UK, Elisabeth completed her school-leaving certificate at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales. She also attended military school in preparation for her royal duties and took the oath of office.

The 22-year-old Elisabeth is the daughter of the Belgian royal couple Philippe and Mathilde and the first female heir to the Belgian throne. Women have only been able to ascend the throne in the country since a constitutional amendment in the early 1990s.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
