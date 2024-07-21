Vorteilswelt
St. Mary's Cathedral Linz

The next provocation: pink pipes in the church interior

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 16:00

After an act of vandalism on a statue of the Virgin Mary - as we reported - there is a new art installation in Linz's St. Mary's Cathedral: whispering pipes wind their way through the vault and pulpit. Themes such as climate change and migration are brought into the church interior. 

At the beginning of July, a figure depicting the Virgin Mary giving birth was beheaded. The scene of the act of vandalism was the tower chapel of St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz, which was subsequently blocked off. The figure remained there until the planned end (July 16) of the art exhibition.

"Maria remains in the cathedral, although some people would like her to be removed. At the same time, the doors to the exhibition space remain closed because I am not prepared to give a forum to the violence with which this female figure has been confronted," emphasized artist Esther Strauß.

Pink tubes with voices and sounds
As planned, the next work of art has now moved in. The Lower Austrian Katharina Struber set up the audio installation "They Call Me Mama": Starting from the side chapel, pink tubes branch out around the pulpit.

Explosive topics in the church
However, the tubes repeatedly lead into funnels that invite visitors to listen. Voices and sounds can be heard from afar: Struber brings topics such as migration, climate change and species extinction into the center. And she wants to initiate interpersonal rapprochement. Will that also provoke some people? Let's hope it doesn't lead to destruction again.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
