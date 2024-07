Earthquake shakes tourist island of Crete

Seismologist: "Don't know if this was the main quake"

"We are observing the phenomenon and so far we cannot say whether this was the main quake," seismologist Gerasimos Chouliaras told Greek radio (ERT). Reporters from local media reported that there were initially no reports of injuries. However, many people were woken from their sleep. The quake was felt in large parts of Crete, the broadcaster reported.