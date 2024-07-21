Tax-free overtime
“Those who work hard must be rewarded for it”
Andreas Wirth, President of the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce, is calling for overtime to be tax-free or for pension benefits: "The hard-working must be rewarded instead of taking even more of their hard-earned money."
The lack of qualified workers is a key problem for the economy throughout Austria. In Burgenland, too: "In some sectors, we are urgently looking for people who can help out in the day-to-day working world," explains Wirth.
The President of the Burgenland Chamber of Commerce has now come up with a proposal: "Overtime should be made completely tax-free. In addition, you should be able to choose whether you get the money paid out or collect the extra hours and have them credited to your pension!" Some people might then be able to retire earlier.
System change as a goal
Wirth would like to see a change in the system: "Those who work hard must be rewarded for it." At the moment, people who work overtime tend to be punished by the tax system. The more you work, the more is deducted.
Lower non-wage labor costs, fewer regulations
As a further step, the President of the Chamber of Commerce is also calling for a reduction in non-wage labor costs. This would make jobs cheaper for companies and thus also compensate for the associated social issues. The central point in making more investment possible again, however, is deregulation. "In other words, fewer regulations that burden the economy or employees," concludes Wirth.
