Elite flair and a full house for the anniversary

Klauß, who asked for a closed-door test against Admira in the morning "so that everyone gets 90 minutes", is also looking forward to the Italian runners-up and Champions League starters, who do not yet have many stars on board (including Leao, Theo Hernandez, Pulisic, new signing Morata) - the English central defender Fikayo Tomori should be there, and at 40 million euros market value is more expensive than the entire Rapid squad (30 million). "A very good opponent, a sell-out crowd - good to push and see where the boys are at," said coach Klauß. "The preparation went really well. It's nice to have the squad fixed relatively early on and to have a high level of competition." Although Grüll, for example, "as a very goal-scoring winger, cannot be replaced 1:1."