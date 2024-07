Upper Austrian police against Viennese “Gsindl”

"Our colleagues from the provinces are supporting us in the fight against gang crime. The operation has been running since July 9th and how long the support will be needed is still open," said the Ministry of the Interior in response to an inquiry from "Krone". The main aim is to crack down in Vienna's tenth district, especially around the hotspot Reumannplatz. A ban on weapons is expected to remain in place here until October 1st of this year, following repeated attacks, particularly by young people. And in order to relieve the burden on officers in Vienna, units from Upper Austria, Lower Austria, Styria and Burgenland are arriving every day. On Tuesday and Thursday, 25 officers from the Upper Austria on-call unit were deployed.