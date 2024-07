German (36) crashes with quad bike in Pongau

Shortly after 11 o'clock in the evening, a 36-year-old German was riding a quad bike in St. Johann im Pongau with a 54-year-old compatriot on the pillion. For unknown reasons, the duo left the road and crashed around 20 meters down a steep embankment. While the passenger was able to jump off just in time, the driver crashed over the embankment with the quad bike and came to rest injured at the bottom.