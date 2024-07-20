Croats “have cheated us”: Uproar in Zermatt

"Croats have cheated"

As reported by the Swiss newspaper "Blick", a national team has now tried to trick the people of Zermatt. "The Croatians ordered a training slope for junior athletes from us. During the inspection, however, we discovered that these juniors included athletes who are already competing in the European Cup and therefore have elite status," Markus Hasler, boss of Zermatt Bergbahnen, is quoted as saying in the report.