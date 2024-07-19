33 known cases
Thieving parcel delivery man caught by police
Instead of coming for questioning, a 41-year-old Slovenian tried to leave for Slovenia. The police had tracked him down after a manhunt for a parcel theft.
The theft of a parcel that had been left in front of an apartment door in St. Paul had set the ball rolling. "The investigations into this case revealed that the perpetrator could possibly be a parcel delivery person from a major delivery service," the police said. "Investigations at this delivery service led to the identification of a subcontractor, a 41-year-old Slovenian."
He therefore had an appointment for questioning on Friday, but was caught by the police at the Lavamünd border crossing. "Due to extensive investigations, a total of 15 parcel thefts have so far been linked to the suspect," reports the police.
But that's not all - the Slovenian is believed to have faked a break-in in his van in Slovenia. In the process, 18 parcels were stolen. "During his interrogation, the 41-year-old did not confess to any of the cases and stated that he had always returned the parcels to the delivery warehouse," explained the police. He has been released and the investigation is continuing.
