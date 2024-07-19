New statement
Biden: “Back on the campaign trail next week”
Despite all the rumors, Joe Biden is still fighting for his candidacy in the US elections this fall. Although his closest associates are already said to be discussing his withdrawal, he has now published a new statement - and it doesn't sound like quitting at all ...
"I look forward to returning to the campaign trail next week," reads a written statement from the US President, who intends to run for a second term in the November election. In the letter, Biden announced further campaign events.
"Together we will win", Biden declared. He also criticized his rival Donald Trump's "gloomy" speech at the Republican party convention. Biden is currently in isolation due to a coronavirus infection, but continues to perform his duties as US President.
"He is running to win"
Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon had previously vigorously denied a withdrawal. Biden "absolutely" remains in the race and is "more determined than ever to defeat Trump". Biden is "clearly the best person to run against Donald Trump", she emphasized on MSNBC.
"You've heard it over and over again from the president himself: he's running to win, he's our candidate and he will be our president for a second term," said the campaign manager.
At the same time, O'Malley Dillon admitted that the past few weeks had been "difficult" for the campaign team. "We have noticed a certain decline in support", but the extent was small, she continued.
Is Biden's exit already being planned?
US media had previously reported that Biden, who is in poor health, was now planning to drop out of the race for the White House. The "New York Times" quoted several voices from Biden's circle on Thursday, according to which the 81-year-old is beginning to accept that he will not be able to win against his rival Trump in the November election.
The news portal "Axios" reported, citing party representatives, that Biden could drop out of the race for the White House as early as this weekend. The broadcaster NBC quoted a person close to Biden as saying: "We're close to the end."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
