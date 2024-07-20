Heated debates in advance
In contrast to planned wind farm projects, nobody can smell them: When it becomes known that a biogas plant is to be built, whole villages often go on the barricades. The main reason is the odor nuisance factor - even information evenings about the latest technologies, strict air quality assessments or greater distances are of little use.
"We have a lot of wind turbines, and the trend is rising. And now the biogas industry in the Weinviertel region has also smelled the profit fuse - and with lasting effect," says an annoyed Erwin Eder. What the Wilfersdorfer is alluding to: After two attempts in the Mistelbach district and fierce protests, the project applicant for a biogas plant now senses a third potential location near Eder's home after two negative attempts.
This time, it is seven kilometers away from Mistelbach town, but only a few dozen nose lengths away from the outer border of the municipality of Wilfersdorf. "That's why we have no right of objection in the process," regrets Josef Tatzber, head of the municipality.
To be honest, we only heard about the project just outside our border by chance. I immediately contacted the initiator. An information evening, protest and signature campaign followed.
Josef Tatzber (ÖVP), Bürgermeister der Gemeinde Wilfersdorf
Heated debates at all the information evenings
After the atmosphere at the project presentation in Wilfersdorf, which was attended by 200 people, boiled over, the mayor quickly called a meeting of the municipal council three days later - they decided to send a letter of protest including a petition. However, some citizens sensed a lack of commitment behind the campaign: "We only read about the opportunity to sign on the Internet by chance," argued one Wilfersdorf resident, telling the "Krone" newspaper on Thursday that he only had number 45 five days after the start of the signature campaign.
Project applicant: "We'd be next to the highway by now anyway"
Project applicant Josef Gabmeier takes a different view of the situation. After Mistelbach's mayor Erich Stubenvoll objected to the first attempt at a location and the administrative court - after yet another failed attempt number 2 - even made a fundamental decision in favor of an EIA obligation, which caused a stir throughout the industry, Gabmeier finds direct words: "The mayors have precise information about the project."
They are therefore aware of our strict requirements, including all the benefits that the plant would bring, says Gabmeier. "But the real political protest background is 26 January - you can write it like that," he says in the Krone interview, alluding to the upcoming local council elections.
