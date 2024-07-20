Heated debates at all the information evenings

After the atmosphere at the project presentation in Wilfersdorf, which was attended by 200 people, boiled over, the mayor quickly called a meeting of the municipal council three days later - they decided to send a letter of protest including a petition. However, some citizens sensed a lack of commitment behind the campaign: "We only read about the opportunity to sign on the Internet by chance," argued one Wilfersdorf resident, telling the "Krone" newspaper on Thursday that he only had number 45 five days after the start of the signature campaign.