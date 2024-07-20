960 workers affected
Will Liebherr’s planned short-time working in Lienz fail?
East Tyrol's largest employer wants to put well over two thirds of its employees on short-time working for three months. However, this could fail due to the current situation. The trade union is insisting on approval.
The news that Liebherr Hausgeräte GmbH wants to put up to 960 employees on short-time working at its site in Lienz between October and December has caused quite a stir. According to Managing Director Holger König, the reasons for this are quickly explained: "The household appliance industry is still in a difficult market environment."
Demand has "collapsed brutally"
Due to the declining demand situation, the market for refrigerators has "collapsed brutally". This measure was necessary in order to adjust personnel capacities accordingly.
The management is in close contact with the HR department and the works council. Around 1340 people are employed at the East Tyrolean site. As early as next week, over 70 percent of employees could be registered with the Public Employment Service (AMS).
According to current regulations, short-time working can only be granted for exceptional economic situations that are demonstrably temporary. However, we are of course aware of the difficult situation for many companies.
Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, Landesgeschäftsführerin des AMS Tirol
Plan on the brink, clear pro on the part of the trade union
Whether this will go ahead as planned is questionable. At the request of the "Krone", the AMS confirmed that no more short-time working allowances have been granted since July 2022. Furthermore, Liebherr has not yet submitted a request.
The statement continues: "In view of the current situation and the documents available to date, it is unrealistic to expect short-time working benefits to be approved." A damper on the labor market in the country? Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, Managing Director of AMS Tirol, comments: "According to current regulations, short-time work can only be granted for exceptional economic situations that are demonstrably temporary. But of course we recognize the difficult situation for many companies."
Short-time work must be restructured so that more companies can make use of it again.
Reinhold Binder, Bundesvorsitzender der Produktionsgewerkschaft (PRO-GE)
Trade union insists on approval
Reinhold Binder, Federal Chairman of the Production Union (PRO-GE), is clearly in favor of this and appeals to Federal Minister Martin Kocher: "Short-time work must be restructured in such a way that more companies can make use of it again."
Liebherr itself expects the situation to ease at the beginning of 2025. A new production line will then start up. The company therefore does not want to lose its employees. The company also intends to stick to its expansion plans in Lienz: A new warehouse and an additional administration building were only opened in September 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.