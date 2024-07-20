Will Liebherr’s planned short-time working in Lienz fail?

The statement continues: "In view of the current situation and the documents available to date, it is unrealistic to expect short-time working benefits to be approved." A damper on the labor market in the country? Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, Managing Director of AMS Tirol, comments: "According to current regulations, short-time work can only be granted for exceptional economic situations that are demonstrably temporary. But of course we recognize the difficult situation for many companies."