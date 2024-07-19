Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Follows Burgstaller

“I am very proud!” Seidl becomes new Rapid captain

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 11:40

Matthias Seidl will be the new Rapid captain. This was announced by the Hütteldorfer on Friday. The 23-year-old succeeds Guido Burgstaller, who announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down as captain. Seidl was delighted in his initial reaction: "I thank you for the trust you have placed in me and I am very proud!"

comment0 Kommentare

Burgstaller felt the "right time" had come to step down as captain and hand over to a younger player. That player is Matthias Seidl, as Rapid announced on Friday. "Matti is absolutely ready to carry out this honorable task in the best possible way and will be supported by Guido and his teammates in the team council," said coach Robert Klauß.

"Can count on support"
In addition to captain Seidl, the team council also includes goalkeepers Niklas Hedl and Paul Gartler, as well as Maximilian Hofmann, Lukas Grgić and returnee Louis Schaub. "If Matthias is unavailable, one of these players will take on the role of team captain - all of them are absolutely suitable," emphasized the coach.

Seidl himself was honored by the decision: "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am very proud to be able to take on this very honorable role. I know that I can count one hundred percent on the support of my previous captains, especially Guido Burgstaller and Maximilian Hofmann, and all my team-mates, and I'm really looking forward to the coming season"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf