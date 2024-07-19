Follows Burgstaller
“I am very proud!” Seidl becomes new Rapid captain
Matthias Seidl will be the new Rapid captain. This was announced by the Hütteldorfer on Friday. The 23-year-old succeeds Guido Burgstaller, who announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down as captain. Seidl was delighted in his initial reaction: "I thank you for the trust you have placed in me and I am very proud!"
Burgstaller felt the "right time" had come to step down as captain and hand over to a younger player. That player is Matthias Seidl, as Rapid announced on Friday. "Matti is absolutely ready to carry out this honorable task in the best possible way and will be supported by Guido and his teammates in the team council," said coach Robert Klauß.
"Can count on support"
In addition to captain Seidl, the team council also includes goalkeepers Niklas Hedl and Paul Gartler, as well as Maximilian Hofmann, Lukas Grgić and returnee Louis Schaub. "If Matthias is unavailable, one of these players will take on the role of team captain - all of them are absolutely suitable," emphasized the coach.
Seidl himself was honored by the decision: "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and am very proud to be able to take on this very honorable role. I know that I can count one hundred percent on the support of my previous captains, especially Guido Burgstaller and Maximilian Hofmann, and all my team-mates, and I'm really looking forward to the coming season"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
