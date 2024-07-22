First operation
Help, I’m scared of the anesthetic!
Simon S. (33): "Dear team, I'm probably due to have a knee operation soon. It will be my first operation and I'm a bit scared of anesthesia. Is this justified?"
Nowadays, anesthesia is a very safe and effective procedure for carrying out necessary operations.
"During the anesthesia consultation, the anesthesiologist will inform you about the possibilities of general and partial anesthesia and ask you about your individual risks in detail. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions, the anaesthetist will also refer to further findings such as a blood count or lung function test. If necessary, any abnormal findings must be optimized before the operation. You will therefore be well prepared for the operation under anesthesia. Only then does the anaesthetist give the go-ahead for the operation," says Primaria Univ.-Prof. Dr. Sibylle Langenecker, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine at the Evangelisches Krankenhaus Wien.
Years of training create trust
In general, complications or acute illnesses can always occur around operations. Frail and previously ill patients have higher risks. But competence creates trust: Anaesthetists are specialized in acute situations thanks to years of training and further education. As with airline pilots, this also includes training on simulators to ensure they are optimally equipped for any situation.
Anaesthetists are professionals
Incidentally, around 75 percent of emergency doctor bases throughout Austria are staffed by anaesthetists, so they don't just help in operating theatres and intensive care units. This means that you will always have someone at your side during your knee operation to look after you, monitor your organ functions and stabilize them with the most effective medication if necessary.
"The best sleep"
Younger patients who - like you - are about to undergo their first operation are understandably often a little more anxious. A mild sedative tablet "beforehand" might help. After that, you may understand what many people say about anesthesia: "That was the best sleep."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.