Help, I’m scared of the anesthetic!

"During the anesthesia consultation, the anesthesiologist will inform you about the possibilities of general and partial anesthesia and ask you about your individual risks in detail. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions, the anaesthetist will also refer to further findings such as a blood count or lung function test. If necessary, any abnormal findings must be optimized before the operation. You will therefore be well prepared for the operation under anesthesia. Only then does the anaesthetist give the go-ahead for the operation," says Primaria Univ.-Prof. Dr. Sibylle Langenecker, Head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine at the Evangelisches Krankenhaus Wien.