Jolie lawyer wants Pitt’s ‘misconduct exposed’

Pitt camp speaks of business dispute

According to an insider from the Pitt camp, the winery lawsuit is purely a business dispute in which the dirty laundry from the divorce proceedings has no place: "Unfortunately, the other side has decided to include personal elements in order to complicate and prolong the process." Pitt's lawyers therefore also responded on July 11, according to court documents: "Jolie cannot prove that the requested documents are relevant enough to damage our client's privacy. Especially since the public interest in the case is particularly high."