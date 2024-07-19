Vorteilswelt
Winery war:

Jolie lawyer wants Pitt’s ‘misconduct exposed’

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 10:27

"End the fight already!" What feels like the longest Hollywood divorce aria of all time is entering the next round. 

comment0 Kommentare

Angelina Jolie's legal team is now demanding Brad Pitt's private communications with a third party regarding the 2016 plane incident. The actor allegedly attacked his adopted son Maddox on board a private jet - which led to the couple's separation immediately afterwards.

"There to expose Mr. Pitt"
Pitt's legal team has so far denied the other side's motion as "not relevant" and "only there to embarrass Mr. Pitt". Jolie's motion is actually a response to a business lawsuit filed by Pitt in 2022, in which he is asking the court to reverse Jolie's sale of their share of the Miraval winery in France.

The former dream couple want nothing more to do with each other. (Bild: APA/Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
The former dream couple want nothing more to do with each other.
(Bild: APA/Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Misconduct has a direct impact on the lawsuit
Jolie's lawyer Paul Murphy revealed in a statement to "Fox News Digital" that he wants to disclose Pitt's "personal misconduct and abuse" because they have "a direct impact on the lawsuit".

His explanation: "Mr. Pitt already controls all the properties and businesses he owned with Angelina. And now he wants 67 million dollars plus additional damages. It's simply his attempt to punish and control Angelina - while insisting on her confidentiality for his actions."

Pitt camp speaks of business dispute
According to an insider from the Pitt camp, the winery lawsuit is purely a business dispute in which the dirty laundry from the divorce proceedings has no place: "Unfortunately, the other side has decided to include personal elements in order to complicate and prolong the process." Pitt's lawyers therefore also responded on July 11, according to court documents: "Jolie cannot prove that the requested documents are relevant enough to damage our client's privacy. Especially since the public interest in the case is particularly high."

Murphy is therefore demanding that Pitt make public private communications that prove his "misconduct".

Jolie and Pitt have been fighting over the vineyard in the south of France for years. (Bild: MICHEL GANGNE /AFP/picturedesk.com)
Jolie and Pitt have been fighting over the vineyard in the south of France for years.
(Bild: MICHEL GANGNE /AFP/picturedesk.com)

"Angelina wants to end the fight"
Murphy's counter-offer is also a clear indication of what he really wants in the end: "Angelina wants to finally end the fight and is demanding that Mr. Pitt withdraw his lawsuit. Otherwise, we have no choice but to continue to demand the evidence that reveals Mr. Pitt's actions."

The background to the lawsuit: the ex-couple bought the Château Miraval estate in the south of France together in 2008, which also includes a vineyard. After the separation, Jolie sold her 50 percent share of Miraval to the Stoli Group, owned by a Russian oligarch, in 2021. According to Pitt's lawsuit, however, she had no right to do so and had committed a breach of contract.

Christian Thiele
