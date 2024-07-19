Airports, banks, etc.
Faulty update paralyzes Windows systems
Massive IT problems at the cybersecurity company Crowdstrike paralyzed numerous Windows systems worldwide on Friday. International air traffic was particularly affected, but banks, hospitals, radio stations and telecommunications companies also reported disruptions
Vienna-Schwechat Airport already experienced disruptions in the early morning. All check-in and boarding processes for flights operated by Wizz Air, Ryan Air, Eurowings and Turkish Airlines had to be handled manually, and further irregularities could not be ruled out, the airport said (see below).
The check-in counters are fully staffed and the airport is working at full speed on manual processing, the spokesperson continued. "This may result in significant delays to departures in Vienna." The airport regretted the inconvenience and advised passengers to check the status of their flight on the viennaairport.com website or with the airline they have booked and to travel with hand luggage only.
Travelers with hand luggage who had already checked in online were able to depart smoothly, according to additional information.
Passengers are stranded
There was also chaos in Berlin. The airport there temporarily stopped all flight movements, as a spokesperson told the Reuters news agency. At Madrid Airport, hundreds of passengers were stuck waiting for information about their flights. According to the operator Aena, a malfunction in the computer system forced employees to handle the flights manually.
The worldwide IT breakdown is also affecting Zurich Airport. According to the airport, landings are currently no longer possible. However, flights to Zurich that are already in the air should still be able to land. Several airlines are experiencing delays and numerous flights have been canceled altogether. Check-in has to be done manually in some cases.
Ryanair, US airlines such as American Airlines and Delta Airlines, and Swiss air traffic control Skyguide also reported problems. The Dutch airline KLM suspended most of its operations due to the computer problems that occurred worldwide.
The German AUA parent company Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings are also affected by the global technical problems. "Access to the profile and bookings is currently only possible to a limited extent," Lufthansa's website stated on Friday.
Broadcaster "off-air"
According to the news agency dpa, several television stations are also affected by the global computer problems. The British television station Sky News temporarily stopped broadcasting and announced on a still image: "We apologize for the interruption to this broadcast. We hope to be able to restore the Sky News broadcast shortly." The program is now back on air. Train operators in the UK warned that there were IT problems.
The French pay-TV channel Canal+ informed its subscribers, according to media reports, that it was suffering from the effects of a major worldwide technical breakdown that was preventing its channels from broadcasting properly. The television channel TF1 is also affected. A presenter said in the current program that the station could not broadcast everything as usual. For example, maps for the weather report could not be shown. However, the programs would still be broadcast.
Australia's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank, announced that some customers were unable to make bank transfers due to the service outage. According to the news agency dpa-AFX, the Australian government convened an emergency meeting due to the global computer problems.
Security software as the cause
The possible cause of the disruption is apparently a problem at the US cyber security company Crowdstrike. A recording was made on the customer service hotline of the company from the US state of Texas, in which the company stated that the Microsoft operating system was crashing in connection with the company's own anti-virus protection Falcon. Further details are not yet known.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.