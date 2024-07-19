Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"We are working on it"

Mbappe’s mother threatens PSG with million-euro lawsuit!

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 07:15

When one door closes, another opens. Following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe was introduced to the club close to his heart, Real Madrid, in front of 85,000 fans on Tuesday. However, the PSG chapter is not yet completely closed ...

comment0 Kommentare

The Parisians still owe the striker money. And not a little, 40 million euros are said to be owed to the 25-year-old after his departure from the French capital. However, as this amount has not ended up in Mbappe's account, his mother Fayza Lamari has taken action. 

The 49-year-old told "Le Parisien": "When you split up, sometimes you have to decide who gets the TV, who gets the furniture and who gets the car. We're working on that right now. The matter is now in the hands of Kylian's representatives. But I trust PSG to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We've just received a letter from them. Decisions will be made."

"Hope that the contract will be respected"
Of course Lamari would like an amicable solution, but if necessary she would also take the case to court. "If we have no other choice, we would do it. Now I really hope that the contract we signed two years ago will be respected," said the former handball player.

Real new signing Kylian Mbappe (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Real new signing Kylian Mbappe
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AFP/ APA/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)
(Bild: AFP/ APA/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)
(Bild: AFP/APA/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)
(Bild: AFP/APA/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)

On the other hand, she is delighted that her son is now playing in Madrid - although she can't resist a little dig at PSG when asked about the move to the "royals": "I felt the difference to PSG on Tuesday. When you arrive at Real Madrid, you feel the weight of the institution. It's a club that has already won a lot and has a great history." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf