Mbappe’s mother threatens PSG with million-euro lawsuit!
When one door closes, another opens. Following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe was introduced to the club close to his heart, Real Madrid, in front of 85,000 fans on Tuesday. However, the PSG chapter is not yet completely closed ...
The Parisians still owe the striker money. And not a little, 40 million euros are said to be owed to the 25-year-old after his departure from the French capital. However, as this amount has not ended up in Mbappe's account, his mother Fayza Lamari has taken action.
The 49-year-old told "Le Parisien": "When you split up, sometimes you have to decide who gets the TV, who gets the furniture and who gets the car. We're working on that right now. The matter is now in the hands of Kylian's representatives. But I trust PSG to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. We've just received a letter from them. Decisions will be made."
"Hope that the contract will be respected"
Of course Lamari would like an amicable solution, but if necessary she would also take the case to court. "If we have no other choice, we would do it. Now I really hope that the contract we signed two years ago will be respected," said the former handball player.
On the other hand, she is delighted that her son is now playing in Madrid - although she can't resist a little dig at PSG when asked about the move to the "royals": "I felt the difference to PSG on Tuesday. When you arrive at Real Madrid, you feel the weight of the institution. It's a club that has already won a lot and has a great history."
