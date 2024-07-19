Electricity customer: “Why do you want 1200 euros from me?”

The case of Michael Kobleder is on everyone's lips: he received a EUR 2000 electricity credit note and says he has no understanding for the fact that he transferred around EUR 170 per month to the electricity provider without consuming it. Kobleder described this as an "interest-free credit", Salzburg AG replied that the customer in question had only used half of the electricity from the previous year and therefore the credit note was logically so high. SAG spokesman Michael Frostel: "An absolute outlier!" - the "Krone" reported.