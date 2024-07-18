Touching comeback
First plagued by cancer, now No. 1 at the Olympics!
When she celebrated a 4-0 win with Germany's women's team against Austria a few days ago, it may have been a great success for her, but her greatest victory had already come before that - because Ann-Katrin Berger is not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but above all a cancer survivor! And now Berger is expected to be Germany's number 1 at the Summer Olympics in Paris ...
It would probably be the highlight of the career of the 33-year-old, who has always had to take a back seat in the national team, missing both the 2022 European Championships in England and the 2023 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.
Two assists as goalkeeper against Austria
This time it looks better for the player who, after stints in France and England, is now playing for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the USA. It is generally expected that national coach Horst Hrubesch will opt for Berger, who impressed with her charisma and ball security (two assists as goalkeeper against Austria!).
For Berger, whose life was turned upside down in 2017 AND 2022 when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer - not just once, but twice.
"... that would be the cherry on top!"
The first time, she had to undergo a six-hour operation - and was then considered cancer-free until the summer of 2022. In her second "duel" with cancer, which she took on after the 2022 European Championships, her team of doctors opted for radioactive iodine therapy - whereby the radioactive iodine is deposited exclusively in thyroid cells and destroys them as they decay.
Just one month after completing the therapy, she was back on the pitch in the English league - and since then, things have obviously been going uphill for Berger - both health-wise and professionally. "And if I become number 1 at the Olympics, that would be the cherry on the cake!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.