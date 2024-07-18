Years after his death
Women accuse priest Abbé Pierre of abuse
Several women have made allegations of abuse against the "father of the poor", Abbé Pierre, who died in 2007. One of the women was still a minor at the time of the first assaults. The incidents are said to have affected employees, volunteers and young women from Abbé Pierre's personal circle.
"As part of this investigation, statements were collected from seven women that could indicate sexual misconduct or sexual harassment by Abbé Pierre between the late 1970s and 2005," explained Emmaus, the international social movement founded by Pierre.
An investigation was launched last year after a tip-off about the abuse of a woman by the highly revered priest during his lifetime.
It is reasonable to assume that there are other victims, the number of whom is difficult to estimate. An anonymous contact point will be set up for other possible victims of abuse and witnesses of abusive behavior by Abbé Pierre.
"Actions change the view"
The allegations of abuse have come as a severe shock in France, where Abbé Pierre topped the rankings of the most popular Frenchmen for many years. "We all know his story and his message. These actions profoundly change the way we look at a man who is known above all for his fight against poverty, misery and marginalization." France's Catholic Bishops' Conference also expressed its shock at the accusations.
