Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Years after his death

Women accuse priest Abbé Pierre of abuse

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 16:35

Several women have made allegations of abuse against the "father of the poor", Abbé Pierre, who died in 2007. One of the women was still a minor at the time of the first assaults. The incidents are said to have affected employees, volunteers and young women from Abbé Pierre's personal circle.

comment0 Kommentare

"As part of this investigation, statements were collected from seven women that could indicate sexual misconduct or sexual harassment by Abbé Pierre between the late 1970s and 2005," explained Emmaus, the international social movement founded by Pierre.

An investigation was launched last year after a tip-off about the abuse of a woman by the highly revered priest during his lifetime. 

Abbé Pierre in 1954 (Bild: AP)
Abbé Pierre in 1954
(Bild: AP)

It is reasonable to assume that there are other victims, the number of whom is difficult to estimate. An anonymous contact point will be set up for other possible victims of abuse and witnesses of abusive behavior by Abbé Pierre.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

"Actions change the view"
The allegations of abuse have come as a severe shock in France, where Abbé Pierre topped the rankings of the most popular Frenchmen for many years. "We all know his story and his message. These actions profoundly change the way we look at a man who is known above all for his fight against poverty, misery and marginalization." France's Catholic Bishops' Conference also expressed its shock at the accusations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf