LIVE from 13:30: First practice for the Hungarian GP

The Hungaroring has a different character to the tracks we last drove on in Spielberg and Silverstone. One lap is rather slow, there are many narrow and twisty sections. Monaco without the walls - that's the description we've heard from time to time. Nevertheless, triple champion Max Verstappen has won in Hungary in the past two years and is now aiming for his own hat-trick. Three races would be the longest run without a win for Red Bull since 2021, when Verstappen was still battling fiercely with Lewis Hamilton for the title.