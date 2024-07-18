Vorteilswelt
Ghost resort

North Korea builds mega vacation resort – no vacationers

18.07.2024 15:43

North Korea has been building a huge vacation resort near the port city of Wonsan on its east coast for years. The problem for Kim Jong Un's regime: There are no vacationers for the time being. They are due to arrive in 2025, according to the dictator, who visited the ghost resort this week.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the politically isolated country has sealed itself off even further. Only a handful of foreigners have been allowed to visit North Korea since 2020. According to Kim Jong Un, who visited the seaside resort of Wonsan Kalma for the first time in five years, this is set to change in the near future.

According to state media, the vacation resort on the Sea of Japan will finally open in May next year as part of plans to "boost tourism". Covering a total area of 245 hectares, the military-built resort comprises thousands and thousands of hotel rooms and hundreds of buildings constructed along a five-and-a-half kilometer stretch of white sandy beach.

The military-built resort covers a total area of 245 hectares.
The military-built resort covers a total area of 245 hectares.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Kim Jong Un visited the seaside resort of Wonsan Kalma for the first time in five years.
Kim Jong Un visited the seaside resort of Wonsan Kalma for the first time in five years.
(Bild: AFP/KCNA via Kns/STR)
(Bild: AFP/KCNA via KNS/STR)
(Bild: AFP/KCNA via KNS/STR)

"World-class tourist coastal town"
Work on the "world-class coastal tourist city" began in early 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and the resort under construction was largely abandoned and its construction put on hold indefinitely. Now the huge beach resort is apparently nearing completion.

According to its tourism industry, North Korea is visited by around 100,000 tourists every year, most of them from China. However, the regime in Pyongyang does not publish its own statistics on tourism.

Pyongyang used to promote tourism and earn money from it. In the past four years, however, the only tourists who have traveled to North Korea were a few Russians who visited the country at the beginning of this year. Other tourists were not allowed to enter the country.

