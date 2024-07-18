Ghost resort
North Korea builds mega vacation resort – no vacationers
North Korea has been building a huge vacation resort near the port city of Wonsan on its east coast for years. The problem for Kim Jong Un's regime: There are no vacationers for the time being. They are due to arrive in 2025, according to the dictator, who visited the ghost resort this week.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the politically isolated country has sealed itself off even further. Only a handful of foreigners have been allowed to visit North Korea since 2020. According to Kim Jong Un, who visited the seaside resort of Wonsan Kalma for the first time in five years, this is set to change in the near future.
According to state media, the vacation resort on the Sea of Japan will finally open in May next year as part of plans to "boost tourism". Covering a total area of 245 hectares, the military-built resort comprises thousands and thousands of hotel rooms and hundreds of buildings constructed along a five-and-a-half kilometer stretch of white sandy beach.
"World-class tourist coastal town"
Work on the "world-class coastal tourist city" began in early 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and the resort under construction was largely abandoned and its construction put on hold indefinitely. Now the huge beach resort is apparently nearing completion.
According to its tourism industry, North Korea is visited by around 100,000 tourists every year, most of them from China. However, the regime in Pyongyang does not publish its own statistics on tourism.
Pyongyang used to promote tourism and earn money from it. In the past four years, however, the only tourists who have traveled to North Korea were a few Russians who visited the country at the beginning of this year. Other tourists were not allowed to enter the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.