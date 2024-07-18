Simons as a top destination
New offer! Is Bayern scratching the transfer record?
In the transfer poker for 21-year-old Xavi Simons, Bayern are apparently making a mega offer - and are thus scratching the previous transfer record of 100 million euros (for Harry Kane) from last summer.
Simons made a big impression at the European Championships and is currently under contract with Paris St. Germain until 2027. Last season, Simons was loaned out to RB Leipzig (43 games, 10 goals, 15 assists).
90 million euros
According to the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe", PSG have an offer of 90 million euros on the table from Munich. This would make Simons the second most expensive Bayern transfer - after Harry Kane, who cost just under 100 million euros. Interesting fact: Bayern want to loan Simons until the summer of 2025, with a subsequent obligation to buy.
RB Leipzig are also said to be hoping for another loan. However, the "Bulls" cannot match Bayern's purchase offer. Simon had already made it clear during the European Championship that he wanted to leave PSG because he feared he would not get enough playing time under coach Luis Enrique.
Doué also on the agenda
In addition to Simons, Bayern are also interested in 19-year-old Desiré Doué from Stade Rennes. The German record champions offered 35 million euros for the attacking player, but PSG outbid the offer and are prepared to pay 45 million euros to Stade Rennes.
Bayern have already made three transfers official: Michael Olise (for 51 million euros from Crystal Palace), João Palhinha (for 49.5 million euros from FC Fulham) and Hiroki Ito (for 23.5 million euros from VfB Stuttgart).
Who will leave?
One thing is certain: in order to sign Simons or Doué, Bayern will have to make room in the squad (also financially). Matthijs de Ligt is being linked with Manchester United, Kingsley Coman with PSG.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.