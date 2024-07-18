Vorteilswelt
Simons as a top destination

New offer! Is Bayern scratching the transfer record?

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 14:19

In the transfer poker for 21-year-old Xavi Simons, Bayern are apparently making a mega offer - and are thus scratching the previous transfer record of 100 million euros (for Harry Kane) from last summer.

Simons made a big impression at the European Championships and is currently under contract with Paris St. Germain until 2027. Last season, Simons was loaned out to RB Leipzig (43 games, 10 goals, 15 assists).

90 million euros
According to the French sports newspaper "L'Équipe", PSG have an offer of 90 million euros on the table from Munich. This would make Simons the second most expensive Bayern transfer - after Harry Kane, who cost just under 100 million euros. Interesting fact: Bayern want to loan Simons until the summer of 2025, with a subsequent obligation to buy.

RB Leipzig are also said to be hoping for another loan. However, the "Bulls" cannot match Bayern's purchase offer. Simon had already made it clear during the European Championship that he wanted to leave PSG because he feared he would not get enough playing time under coach Luis Enrique.

Doué also on the agenda
In addition to Simons, Bayern are also interested in 19-year-old Desiré Doué from Stade Rennes. The German record champions offered 35 million euros for the attacking player, but PSG outbid the offer and are prepared to pay 45 million euros to Stade Rennes.

Desiré Doué (Bild: AFP/APA/Lou BENOIST)
Desiré Doué
(Bild: AFP/APA/Lou BENOIST)

Bayern have already made three transfers official: Michael Olise (for 51 million euros from Crystal Palace), João Palhinha (for 49.5 million euros from FC Fulham) and Hiroki Ito (for 23.5 million euros from VfB Stuttgart).

Who will leave?
One thing is certain: in order to sign Simons or Doué, Bayern will have to make room in the squad (also financially). Matthijs de Ligt is being linked with Manchester United, Kingsley Coman with PSG.

