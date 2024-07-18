More than 60 degrees
Life-threatening temperatures in Greece
A heatwave that has lasted since almost the beginning of July reached a new peak in large parts of Greece on Thursday. Meteorologists warned on the radio that the temperature under the sun could rise to more than 60 degrees - which could be fatal.
Warm air masses have been coming from North Africa for weeks and are causing problems for people in large parts of south-eastern Europe. Even at night, the thermometers in most regions show temperatures above 30 degrees.
Because local temperatures are expected to exceed 43 degrees, all archaeological sites will be closed between 12:00 and 17:00 local time, the Ministry of Culture announced. The sites affected include Athens' landmark, the Acropolis, and the ancient site of Olympia.
There is ahigh risk of fire
The Civil Defense warned of a high risk of fire in most regions of central and southern Greece. The smallest fire could turn into a major blaze due to the drought and the strong winds currently blowing around the Aegean, a spokesman for the fire department expressed his concern on Greek television.
The situation is slightly better on Crete and the Aegean islands. According to the weather office, the sea breeze is helping to cool the temperatures there to around 35 degrees.
Major work restrictions
The Ministry of Labor ordered all delivery services to be suspended during the hot afternoon hours (12:00 to 17:00). Work in the construction sector was also suspended at midday for the next five hours. According to the Ministry of Labor, those who can may work from home.
Meteorologists cannot say exactly when this constant heat will end. "Maybe at the end of next week", they estimate unanimously on Greek radio.
