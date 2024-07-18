Vorteilswelt
Find in the center of Rome

Remains of medieval papal palace discovered

18.07.2024
18.07.2024 10:47

The remains of what appears to be a medieval palace, where popes lived before making the Vatican their residence, have been uncovered in the center of Rome ahead of renovation work for the Catholic Jubilee Year 2025. This was announced by the Italian Ministry of Culture.

Archaeologists have unearthed a complex architectural structure in the square in front of the Lateran Basilica in the city center, including walls that probably protected the patriarchate and a monumental basilica planned by Emperor Constantine in the 4th century.

"This is an extremely important find for the city of Rome and its medieval history, as no extensive archaeological excavations have ever been carried out in the square in modern times," the ministry said in a statement.

Find during renovation work
The original structure of the building, which dates back to Emperor Constantine in 313, was gradually expanded between the 9th and 13th centuries and housed the papacy until 1305, when it temporarily moved to Avignon in France. The area around the Lateran Basilica is being renovated in the run-up to the Catholic Jubilee, which begins in December.

30 million pilgrims are expected in Rome for the major ecclesiastical event. According to tradition, Catholics can receive the remission of their sins during a jubilee if they fulfill certain conditions and do good works or undertake pilgrimages.

During other excavations near the Vatican to expand a road tunnel in the run-up to the jubilee, traces of an ancient Roman "fullonica", a laundry, and a garden with a portico, which was probably used by Emperor Caligula, have been discovered in recent weeks.

Folgen Sie uns auf