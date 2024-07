The boy from Traiskirchen and a boy of the same age from Perchtoldsdorf had arranged to meet via an internet platform. The plan was to sell counterfeit money at the train station. Without further ado, the two moved the transaction to the old parking deck in Dammgasse. Once there, one of the 17-year-olds pulled out a pistol and demanded that his peer hand over his wallet at gunpoint. The man from Traiskirchen then fled in the direction of Josefsplatz with the loot.