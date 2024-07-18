Doue, Coman and Xavi
Transfer row! Bayern and PSG clash
FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are not only bitter rivals on the pitch, the two clubs are also clashing several times on the transfer market. The focus is on a trio: Xavi Simons, Kingsley Coman and Desire Doue. The young Frenchman is even the subject of a multi-million euro bid.
Desire Doue from Stade Rennes has been chosen as Munich's top transfer target. The 19-year-old is probably still little known to many soccer fans, but the record champions are prepared to put a considerable sum on the table for him. An initial offer of 35 million was rejected by the French club.
While Munich are working on an improved offer and trying to convince the player to move to the Isar, PSG have suddenly stepped in. As reported by "L'Equipe", the French club have offered Rennes 45 million plus bonuses for Doue. But even that was too little for the club.
Is Bayern now offering 60 million?
This has set alarm bells ringing at Bayern. So loud that, according to Sky, they are now even prepared to offer around 60 million for the young Frenchman. The aim is to beat PSG to the punch and secure the services of the attacking player. In turn, he could replace a man who has been on PSG's radar for some time: Kingsley Coman.
The 28-year-old is a possible sales candidate for Bayern. Although the Frenchman is regarded as one of the best in his position, he has proved to be too injury-prone for Bayern's liking. Paris are keeping a close eye on the situation and would probably welcome the winger with open arms. And Coman could also well imagine a move to the French capital.
Can a swap solve the problems?
However, Paris are not prepared to pay Bayern the 50 million euros they are asking for and have not yet made an official offer. However, this might not even be necessary, as there is still a third player in the group, in which both Bayern and PSG have their hands in the pie: Xavi Simons.
The Dutchman is highly sought-after on the transfer market and was also on Bayern's wish list last season with RB Leipzig. Coach Vincent Kompany is said to have given the green light for a signing. However, PSG would actually prefer to loan the player out rather than sign him permanently.
Paris are asking a price in the region of 80 million euros for the 21-year-old. A hefty sum that is causing stomach ache in Munich. Other top clubs are also interested in Xavi. That is why, as reported by "Sport Bild", the record champions are having a brainwave: Coman could be included in a possible Xavi transfer. A deal in which all parties could actually walk away as winners.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
