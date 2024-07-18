471 municipalities threatened with water shortages from 2050

Less groundwater available than is needed

According to the analysis, the affected municipalities are located in regions where less groundwater is available in dry years than is needed for public water supply, industry and agriculture - which could lead to conflicts of use. More than half of these municipalities, 288 in total, are located in Lower Austria. A total of 82 municipalities are affected in Styria, 54 in Tyrol, 38 in Burgenland and eight in Upper Austria. The federal capital of Vienna and the provincial capitals of Linz, Innsbruck and St. Pölten are also located in these areas.